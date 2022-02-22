Unoccupied Car Erupts in Flames on Edgecomb Property

Edgecomb and Boothbay firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on a residential property in Edgecomb on the afternoon of Feb. 21.

The call came in at 2:58 p.m. and when the Edgecomb Fire Department arrived at 16 Cunningham Road, firefighters found a Chevrolet Transverse engulfed in flames spreading to a nearby camper, according to Chief Roy Potter.

Both vehicles were unoccupied. The owner of the property, Randy Rinow, was not at home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters suited up and hosed down the car until the flames were under control, then moved on to the camper. Water brought in by tanker truck was sufficient to extinguish the fire.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The car, which was a secondary means of transportation for the homeowner, was a total loss and the camper was “heavily damaged on the back corner,” Potter said.

Potter said the vehicle was used the night before the incident and that “best I can tell” an electrical short may have been the cause of combustion.

Potter called the fire fairly standard in its progression and management, but expressed appreciation for the mutual aid agreement between local departments in light of what he referred to as “the typical daytime manpower shortage.”

Access to Cunningham Road was limited while the fire was being extinguished, with tankers blocking the road. The scene was cleared around 4 p.m.

