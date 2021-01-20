Vaccination of People 70 and Up To Begin Monday

Individuals age 70 and up who have an appointment will be the first to be vaccinated at MaineHealth’s Community Vaccination Clinic in Boothbay Harbor on Monday, Jan. 25. The appointments will take place in the Marylouise Tandy Cowan Fieldhouse at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Y has graciously provided the space for the clinic, which will be open on weekdays for several months.

“We’re excited to begin vaccinating people over age 70,” said James Donovan, president of LincolnHealth. “There are many variables that will determine the clinic’s success, and one of them is the patience required of the public. We greatly appreciate this patience.”

Donovan stressed that the clinics are by appointment only, with no exceptions.

“We recognize this vaccine is in high demand and many people are anxiously waiting to get it,” he said. “With only so many vaccination appointments per day and limited vaccine supply, it is going to take some time to get everyone vaccinated.”

“Please stay home if you do not have an appointment,” he said. “You will help us reduce traffic and allow our team to focus its energy on those who are scheduled to receive the vaccine.”

Donovan said the fieldhouse is an ideal space with ample parking. The Y has closed the fieldhouse until further notice, but the running track above the tennis courts remains in use. The Central Lincoln County YMCA is working with the Boothbay Region YMCA to assist its tennis-playing members.

“We appreciate the support of the Y’s and their members,” Donovan said. “This is a historic time, and by working together, we will minimize the impact of this dreadful disease.”

Andy Hamblett, executive director of the Boothbay Region YMCA, said that participating in this partnership aligns with the YMCA vision of promoting healthy living for all and fostering social responsibility.

“It was an easy decision to make to support an immediate and impactful response to this international health crisis,” he said. “The Y is proud to be a part of this comprehensive vaccination initiative for the whole county.”

On Monday, MaineHealth launched a centralized call center for scheduling vaccinations. More than 18,000 individuals called seeking a vaccination, many of them placing multiple calls. This overwhelming demand has caused some growing pains, and MaineHealth is looking at alternatives to manage the high volume of requests.

In the meantime, Lincoln Medical Partners has begun calling its patients age 70 and up to assist with the scheduling process. To learn more about the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s priority populations and making an appointment, go to mainehealth.org/vaccine.

