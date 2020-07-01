Vehicles Must Be Registered Before July 11

The Damariscotta Police Department is reminding residents to renew vehicle registrations, register new vehicles, and complete state inspections, if necessary, before July 11, when enforcement of registration and inspection will resume.

According to the secretary of state’s office, Mainers must register new vehicles or renew expired registrations if their town offices are open. The enforcement of these requirements has been suspended because of the coronavirus, but will resume July 11.

Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick said the Damariscotta town office is open by appointment. Residents can call the town office at 563-5168 to schedule an appointment during business hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, or 1-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Registrations can also be renewed at damariscottame.com, under online services. New registrations must be done in person.

Warlick said fines start at $85 for having no registration or an expired registration. Penalties can even include a criminal charge depending on how out of date the registration is.

