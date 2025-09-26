Veterans Honored at 19th Annual Quilts of Appreciation Ceremony

Veterans from five branches of the military were recognized and honored at the 19th annual Quilts of Appreciation ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post 36 in Boothbay.

The event, which was organized by quilter Pat Johnston, of Nobleboro, was given many accolades by quilt recipients and attendees. “Incredible,” “amazing,” “awesome,” and “unbelievable” are some of the words that echoed around the hall.

Scouts from the Damariscotta-area Troop 213 Spencer Cunningham, Matthew Roberts, Thomas Roberts, and James Roberts presented the colors. The national anthem was sung Imij Armstead.

The volunteer jazz band ensemble played the “Armed Forces Medley,” and veterans stood and were honored as their military branch hymn was played.

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Leszczynski was the ceremony’s keynote speaker. He thanked Johnston, the quilters and long arm quilters for their effort and time spent in making the quilts.

“Thank you for all you do to create these incredible works of art,” he said.

Leszczynski spoke of the sacrifice of veterans, mentioning his father who was taken prisoner of war in World War II. He said virtually everyone who served in his father’s era never talked about it. They merely said they were just doing their job.

“Wouldn’t it be refreshing if today’s politicians said the same thing?” Leszczynski said.

He spoke of his struggles academically at West Point and how his Vietnam-era professors took him under their wing and encouraged him.

“They did not give up on us,” Leszczynski said. “Those Vietnam veterans made a better soldier, better person and better man out of me.”

He spoke about his son and son-in-law serving in the “global war on terror” and of other veterans.

“Because of their sacrifices and extraordinary efforts, we are enjoying the freedoms our great nation offers,” he said. “Thank God I was born in America. I live in the best country in the world thanks to veterans. They helped pay the bill to keep our great nation free.”

Leszczynski was emotional in his closing remark about veterans.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind blows it; it flies with the last breath of every soldier who died defending it,” he said.

Johnston said quilts are given to veterans who served, regardless of their branch of service or if they served in combat. It is something she feels strongly about, because all veterans signed the oath to defend the United States and had no control of where and what their mission would be.

Johnston estimated that it takes a quilter 40 hours to complete a quilt. She thanked quilters Kelly Brann, Sydney Faulkingham, Karen Greenleaf, Jenna Guest, Marie Reinhardt, Carol Robbins, and Karen McCarrick, and long arm quilters Cottonweeds, Deb Morrison, Julie Stegna, Brandi Stewart and Paula Wheeler.

This year 22 Quilts of Appreciation were donated. Four veterans were unable to attend and will be presented their quilts individually. After receiving their quilt, Vietnam veteran Wayne Johnston saluted each veteran.

Veterans honored include retired Leszczynski, of Thomaston, who enlisted in 1968 and served until 2001, at Ft. Bragg, Ft. Lewis, Italy, Panama, Honduras, Kuwait, and the Pentagon. Among his commands were the Joint Task Force-Bravo in Honduras and 75th Ranger Regiment. He was also deputy commander U.S. Army Special Forces Operation. His quilt was made by Pat Johnston and quilted by Cottonweeds.

U.S. Army veteran Brian Abbott, of Warren, served in the Army and Army National Guard from July 1981 until June 2006 in Ft. Stewart, Ga., Ft. Polein, La., in Germany, and Iraq. He was an engineer. His quilt was made by Reinhardt and quilted by Morrison.

U.S. Army veteran Scott Bergey, of Camden, served in Germany, Afghanistan, and Oklahoma as a combat medic. His quilt was made by McCarrick and quilted by Wheeler.

U.S. Army veteran Keith Hill, of Woolwich, served in the infantry and was an E-4 specialist. His quilt was made by Johnston and quilted by Morrison.

U.S. Army veteran Pat Harrington enlisted in 1971. He served in Vietnam and later the National Guard. He served as a clerical typist and oversaw PLL fuel and Class 1 rations. His quilt was made by Robbins and quilted by Wheeler.

U.S. Army veteran Scott Maney, of Nobleboro, was a personnel management specialist and served in Germany and Washington, D.C. as an E-4 specialist. His quilt was made by McCarrick and quilted by Wheeler.

U.S. Army veteran Stephanie McLain, of Rockland, was an animal care specialist and food safety officer. She served in the U.S., Italy, and Germany. At the time of her discharge she was a chief warrant officer three. Her quilt was made by Johnston and quilted by Morrison.

U.S. Army veteran Tony Prest, of Appleton, enlisted in 1984 and retired from the Maine Army National Guard in 2008. He served at Fort Bragg, N.C, and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a heavy equipment operator, was first sergeant of the 133rd Alpha Company and Army airborne soldier gun chief (102 Howitzer). He retired as a first sergeant E-8. His quilt was made by Brann and quilted by Wheeler.

U.S. Army veteran Arnold Thibodau, of Edgecomb, enlisted in 1966. He served stateside and in South Vietnam. He served as a soldier and an intel analyst. He was discharged as an E-5 specialist 5. His quilt was made by McCarrick and quilted by Stegna.

U.S. Army veteran Ralph Turner, of Waldoboro, served from 1969-1992 in Korea, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. His duties included maintenance, and serving as a platoon sergeant and leader. His quilt was made by Johnston and quilted by Morrison.

U.S. Coast Guard veteran Robert “Mitch” Mitchell, of South Bristol, enlisted in 1980 and served in various units across the country. His duties included search and rescue, law enforcement, port security, and lighthouse keeper, among others. He was discharged as an E-8, senior chief boatswain’s mate. His quilt was made by Johnston and quilted by Morrison.

U.S. Navy and Korean War veteran Jane Young, of Boothbay, was unable to attend the ceremony. She served in aviation stateside. Her quilt was made by Reinhardt and quilted by Cottonweeds.

U.S. Navy veteran Dale Brown, of Topsham, served from 1976-1996 in Italy, Guam, in the north Atlantic and Mediterranean, and stateside. He served as a maintenance chief, and leading radioman on the USS Saipan, USS Truckee, USS Emory S. Land, USS Detroit, and USS Bainbridge. His quilt was made by Reinhardt and quilted by Morrison.

U.S. Navy veteran John Hochstein, of Boothbay Harbor, enlisted in 1963. He was a communication officer on the USS Harwood and officer in charge on the USS Cormorant. His quilt was made by Johnston and quilted by Stegna.

Unable to attend the ceremony were U.S. Marine Corp veterans David St. Pierre (Vietnam, infantry), of Topsham; Capt. Duke Wells (Iraq, infantry), of Boothbay Harbor; and Michael Bartlett (Vietnam).

Vietnam veteran Frank Wickersham, who served from 1965-1993, in aircraft maintenance and as a pilot, accepted Bartlett’s quilt, which was made by Johnston and quilted by Morrison. Wickersham also received a quilt, which was made by Faulkingham and quilted by Stewart.

St. Pierre’s quilt was made by Robbins and quilted by Wheeler. Wells’ quilt was made by Reinhart and quilted by Cottonweeds.

Damariscotta couple and U.S. Air Force veterans Nancy and James Bailey were presented with a queen-size quilt. Nancy Bailey was a registered nurse at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. She enlisted in 1962. James Bailey also served at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana as a hospital administrator. He enlisted in 1961.

U.S. Air Force veteran Russell Jackson, of Southport, enlisted in 1968 and served as an inventory management specialist at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, and at Ubon, Thailand. He was discharged as an E-5 staff sergeant.

U.S. Air Force veteran Mark Leeman, of Whitefield, enlisted in 1978. He was an air cargo specialist and served on bases on Okinawa and the Philippines, among others. He was discharged as an E-6.

