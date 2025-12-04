Village of Lights Celebration Brings Holiday Cheer to the Twin Villages

Spirits were merry in Damariscotta and Newcastle on Saturday, Nov. 29 as people gathered for the ninth annual Village of Lights celebration.

The festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, a showing of “The Polar Express,” and a parade through the Twin Villages.

That morning, about 50 families gathered at Lincoln Theater for their chance to meet Santa.

Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Operations Manager Claire Sommer and Executive Director Anne Rundle greeted visitors with cocoa and cookies as they awaited the big man’s arrival.

At 11 a.m., Rundle took to the stage to explain that each child would get an opportunity to go up and meet Santa, and then, to a chorus of oohs and ahhs, she announced that Santa was in the building.

Jingling sleigh bells were heard as Santa stomped his boots across the stage. Santa told the audience that, for him, meeting kids and families is the “best part of my job!”

After lots of meeting, discussing Christmas lists, and posing for many a photo, Santa thanked everyone for coming and wished all a “safe and happy Christmas.”

Santa’s visit was followed by a free viewing of the 2004 holiday movie “The Polar Express.”

Rundle said the chamber was “really, really grateful” for the donations from MaineHealth and Lincoln Theater which made the event possible.

As visitors said their goodbyes to Santa, each was greeted by Harper and Addy Johnson, ages 13 and 15, who handed out candy canes to attendees as they left the stage.

The Johnson sisters are the granddaughters of Diane “Di” Silar of Bristol. The parade later that evening was dedicated to Silar, who The annual Villages of Light parade began at dusk. Crowds gathered along Main Street in Damariscotta and Newcastle to watch floats proceed through downtown.

Members of Silar’s family opened the parade by carrying a banner in her honor.

Santa followed shortly after, riding on the back of the Damariscotta Fire Department’s ladder truck while waving to onlookers. Other floats included a decked-out light display from the Pemaquid Mermaids, a float from Colby & Gale inspired by the 1964 movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” a live nativity scene from Twin Villages Church in Damariscotta, and a float by Seaside Princess Parties of Bristol featuring the Disney-type princesses Rapunzel, Elsa, and Anna.

The Grinch also made an appearance, riding into town on a motorcycle while dragging a Christmas tree behind him.

Crowds cheered and sang along as Christmas music was played by passing floats.

