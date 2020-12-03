Villages of Light Brightens Spirits with Reimagined Event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In its fourth year, the annual Villages of Light event adapted to bring a safe, physically distanced event to Damariscotta and Newcastle on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28.

In years past, the event included a meet-and-greet with Santa at Lincoln Theater, kids crafts, and the Parade of Lights. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Villages of Light Committee wanted to bring some cheer to the Twin Villages in a way that would keep residents safe.

The celebration kicked off with a drive-in showing of the 1983 holiday classic “A Christmas Story” at the Renys warehouse on Route 1 in Newcastle the evening of Friday, Nov. 27. Over 50 cars filled with families showed up to enjoy the film, while masked elves handed out candy canes and kids crafts.

Before the movie could begin, the audience was treated to a special message from Santa Claus. He explained that, although he couldn’t be there in person this year, he could still receive holiday wishes due to the use of some “North Pole magic.”

In lieu of the Parade of Lights, visitors could drive by stationary floats, displays, and decked-out emergency vehicles on the “reverse parade” route Saturday, Nov. 28. Displays were set up in the parking lots of Lincoln Academy, Great Salt Bay Community School, and the Central Lincoln County YMCA.

Some traditions of the event, however, remained the same. Big Christmas trees are set up in Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle and at Round Top Farm in Damariscotta, while little trees decorated by community members and businesses are scattered throughout the Twin Villages. The trees will stay up through the holiday season and be removed in early 2021.

The committee will meet again soon to discuss next year’s event and would love to welcome more volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering should email villagesoflight@gmail.com.

For more information about Villages of Light, find the event on Facebook.

