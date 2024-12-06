Villages of Light Illuminates Main Street for Eighth Year

The eighth annual Villages of Light festival brought Christmas trees, a holiday parade, and Santa Claus to Main Street Damariscotta and Newcastle on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The daylong event, which includes the parade, a visit from Santa Claus, and a free movie at Lincoln Theater, was a well-attended success, according to Villages of Light Committee member Terri Herald.

“It was really good and really exciting to see so many people,” Herald said.

Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts, a member of the committee, said the intention of Villages of Light is to bring some light, and people, to the downtown area in a time of year where it gets dark early.

Founded in 2017 by a group of volunteers, the event also encourages people to participate in Small Business Saturday, according to Herald.

“We were just wanting to bring extra cheer in the area,” said Herald, who was part of the founding group. “Getting people to shop local and … hopefully it puts people in the holiday spirit.”

Preparations began the weekend before on Saturday, Nov. 23 with the deployment of almost 70 4-foot Christmas trees around Damariscotta and Newcastle, all sponsored by local businesses, organizations, and individuals for $100 each. The trees, purchased from Echo Hill Nursery in Waldoboro, will remain up until the weekend of Jan. 4, 2025, according to Herald.

The same weekend the trees went up, the Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle and the Damariscotta Newcastle Lions Club decorated the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge with a garland and holiday lights.

A meet-and-greet with Santa Claus took place at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 followed by a showing of “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” the sequel to “The Christmas Chronicles,” which was shown last year. This year’s film was sponsored by The Carpenter’s Boat Shop in Bristol.

After the sunset, the Parade of Lights marched through Newcastle then Damariscotta with Christmas characters, local fire departments, and businesses in the area.

“We had a good variety of floats this year, from music to lights,” Roberts said.

This is the third year the Parade of Lights has returned after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to adjust the event schedule. In 2020, rather than a traditional parade, the Villages of Light Committee hosted a reverse parade, in which participants set up displays in the parking lots of the Central Lincoln County YMCA, Lincoln Academy, and Great Salt Bay Community School.

The Parade of Lights resumed its normal operation in 2021.

Herald said that while the event was a success, the committee is always looking for more volunteers to help put out Christmas trees and decorate the bridge. Those interested in volunteering can email villagesoflight@gmail.com or follow the Villages of Light Facebook page.

