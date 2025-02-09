Voters Elect Bickford To Fill Dresden Select Board Vacancy

In a special election on Friday, Jan. 31, voters chose Jeffrey Bickford to fill a vacant seat on the Dresden Select Board.

A total of 244 ballots were cast, with Bickford receiving 122 votes and challengers Christopher Cope and William-Joseph “Billy-Joe” Dupaw getting 102 and 19 votes, respectively. One ballot was cast in support of a write-in candidate.

“I appreciate and I’m humbled by the support of Dresden residents in their selection of me to try to move the town forward,” said Bickford. “There’s a lot to do.”

Bickford will be stepping down from his position on the RSU 2 Board of Directors to fulfill the role of select board member, he said. Bickford has been on the RSU 2 board since 2021.

“I do feel like I’m leaving (the RSU 2 board) better than I found it,” he said.

The next meeting of the Dresden Select Board is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Pownalborough Hall.

