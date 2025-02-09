The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Voters Elect Bickford To Fill Dresden Select Board Vacancy

at

Jeffrey Bickford (LCN file)

Jeffrey Bickford (LCN file)

In a special election on Friday, Jan. 31, voters chose Jeffrey Bickford to fill a vacant seat on the Dresden Select Board.

A total of 244 ballots were cast, with Bickford receiving 122 votes and challengers Christopher Cope and William-Joseph “Billy-Joe” Dupaw getting 102 and 19 votes, respectively. One ballot was cast in support of a write-in candidate.

“I appreciate and I’m humbled by the support of Dresden residents in their selection of me to try to move the town forward,” said Bickford. “There’s a lot to do.”

Bickford will be stepping down from his position on the RSU 2 Board of Directors to fulfill the role of select board member, he said. Bickford has been on the RSU 2 board since 2021.

“I do feel like I’m leaving (the RSU 2 board) better than I found it,” he said.

The next meeting of the Dresden Select Board is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Pownalborough Hall.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^