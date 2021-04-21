Voting Opens for April #LCNme365 Winner

The Lincoln County News judges have spoken. Now it’s up to readers to decide the April winner of the #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers submitted photos taken around Lincoln County throughout the month. Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week.

Melanee Osier-Gilbert was the first weekly winner with a photo of a sea smoke rising over the water.

A photo submitted by Judy Adams of a birds playing in the water was chosen as the second weekly winner.

Jenna Grossman was selected as the third weekly winner with a photo from Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

A scenic photo submitted by Germaine Waltz was selected as the fourth weekly winner.

Each winning photo was first announced on a Wednesday morning on The Lincoln County News’ Instagram account, @lcnme.

To vote for the monthly winner, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest. Only one vote per person is allowed.

The polls will close at 5 p.m., Monday, April 26. The winning photo will appear on the front page of the April 29 edition of The Lincoln County News. An interview with the photographer will appear in the same edition.

The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Renys, of Damariscotta, the sponsor of this month’s contest, as well as a canvas print of their photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U.

The April winner will join the 11 other monthly winners in a final round to determine the 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest winner.

To enter the contest, email a photo and the photographer’s contact information to photo@lcnme.com or include #LCNme365 in a caption on Instagram and tag @lcnme.

Photos must be taken in Lincoln County to be eligible.

