Voting Opens for February #LCNme365 Winner

The Lincoln County News judges have spoken. Now it’s up to readers to decide the February winner of the #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers submitted photos taken around Lincoln County throughout the month. Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week.

William Child was selected as the first weekly winner with a photo of light over the Damariscotta River.

A photo submitted by Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm of alpacas out for a walk was chosen as the second weekly winner.

Kerri Kelley was the third weekly winner for her photo of a cardinal through branches.

Jean Duncan was the fourth weekly winner with a photo of an owl in flight.

Each winning photo was first announced on a Wednesday morning on The Lincoln County News’ Instagram account, @lcnme.

To vote for the monthly winner, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest. Only one vote per person is allowed.

The polls will close at 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22. The winning photo will appear on the front page of the Feb. 25 edition of The Lincoln County News. An interview with the photographer will appear in the same edition.

The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Rising Tide Co-op, of Damariscotta, the sponsor of this month’s contest.

The February winner will join the 11 other monthly winners in a final round to determine the 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest winner.

To enter the contest, email a photo and the photographer’s contact information to photo@lcnme.com or include #LCNme365 in a caption on Instagram and tag @lcnme.

Photos must be taken in Lincoln County to be eligible.

