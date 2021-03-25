Voting Opens for March #LCNme365 Winner

The Lincoln County News judges have spoken. Now it’s up to readers to decide the March winner of the #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers submitted photos taken around Lincoln County throughout the month. Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week.

Jenna Grossman was selected as the first weekly winner with a photo from Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park at sunrise.

A photo submitted by Taryn Crummett of a curious horse was chosen as the second weekly winner.

Samuel Belknap was the third weekly winner for a photo of a home reflected in a lawn ornament.

Alicia Brann was the fourth weekly winner with a photo of a sea of ice leading to an island.

Doug Macnair was the fifth winner with his photo of ledge framing the ocean at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

Each winning photo was first announced on a Wednesday morning on The Lincoln County News’ Instagram account, @lcnme.

To vote for the monthly winner, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest. Only one vote per person is allowed.

The polls will close at 5 p.m., Monday, March 29. The winning photo will appear on the front page of the April 1 edition of The Lincoln County News. An interview with the photographer will appear in the same edition.

The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta, the sponsor of this month’s contest, as well as a canvas print of their photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U.

The March winner will join the 11 other monthly winners in a final round to determine the 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest winner.

To enter the contest, email a photo and the photographer’s contact information to photo@lcnme.com or include #LCNme365 in a caption on Instagram and tag @lcnme.

Photos must be taken in Lincoln County to be eligible.

