Waldoboro Brush Fire Burns Acre Amid High Fire Danger

A brush fire burned about an acre of land near 801 North Nobleboro Road in Waldoboro on Friday, May 22, but a structure at the address was unscathed.

The cause is unknown, according to Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer. Fire danger was high in the area Friday, according to the Maine Forestry Service. Dry weather, low humidity, warm temperatures, and wind all raise the danger of brush fires.

The fire appeared to have started in some brush and moved to a wooded area.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department around noon. The Jefferson Fire Department, Maine Forest Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and Waldoboro Police Department responded too.

The Jefferson and Nobleboro departments brought tankers and set up a water supply on Upper East Pond Road.

