Waldoboro Elects Minzy and Griesenbrock, Bans Fireworks

Waldoboro voters elected Jann Minzy and Jan Griesenbrock in a four-way race for two seats on the board of selectmen Tuesday, July 14. Voters also narrowly passed a near-total ban on fireworks.

Minzy received 788 votes and Griesenbrock 553. The other two candidates, Margo Metrick and Seth Hall, received 498 and 488 votes, respectively.

For the RSU 40 Board of Directors, incumbents Emily Trask-Eaton and Melvin Williams ran unopposed and were reelected with 1,025 and 872 votes, respectively.

For the Waldoboro Utility District Board of Trustees, incumbents Frederick Bess and Samuel Chapman ran unopposed for reelection as write-in candidates.

There were no candidates on the ballot for three seats on the budget committee.

The town still needs to count write-in votes for those seats, according to an email from Town Manager Julie Keizer with the election results. Town staff planned to do so Wednesday, July 15.

All terms are three years.

Town meeting by referendum

Voters approved a new ordinance that prohibits the use of fireworks by 20 votes, 663-643.

The vote follows a 279-249 vote last year to repeal the town’s fireworks ordinance. The repeal was the result of a citizen’s petition from Ray Perkins.

While Perkins’ intent was to ban fireworks, the effect of last year’s vote was to make the rules more permissive. The repeal of the ordinance left Waldoboro under state rules, which are less strict.

Article 32 asked if the town would prohibit the purchase, sale, and use of consumer fireworks.

The ban does not affect possession of consumer fireworks and would allow for fireworks displays at special events, with permission from the board of selectmen, in addition to displays on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and New Year’s Eve from 8:30-10 p.m., pending board approval.

The ban does not apply to anyone utilizing a pyrotechnic device in pest dispersal operations related to blueberry farming.

Budget

Waldoboro voters passed all articles pertaining to the municipal budget. Vote tallies for each article were expected to be available Wednesday.

The municipal budget totals $4,423,090, a decrease of $536,329 or 10.81% from the previous year.

The selectmen and budget committee cut the budget due to economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus.

