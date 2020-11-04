Waldoboro Expects Results of Local Referendum Thursday or Friday

Waldoboro continues to hand-count ballots cast in a local referendum and expects results late Thursday or early Friday, according to Town Manager Julie Keizer.

The town prioritized tabulation of national and state races after polls closed on Election Day and reported results at 10:38 p.m., despite a hiccup with a vote-counting machine.

One of the town’s two machines was “spitting the paper back out,” but it was quickly repaired and “ran flawlessly” for the rest of the count, according to Town Clerk Marcus Benner.

The local ballots are not compatible with the machines, so poll workers must count them by hand.

Ten questions were on the local ballot. The transfer of the A.D. Gray School building, vacant since 2009, attracted the most attention at public hearings. The question asked if voters support the sale of the property for $1 to Volunteers of America, which would redevelop it for use as affordable senior housing.

Some abutters of the property have said the proposal would harm the character of the neighborhood, while others expressed concern that Volunteers of America might change its plans from housing for low-income seniors to low-income housing for all ages. Some residents expressed support for demolishing the building in favor of a village green.

A separate, binding issue involving the school was also on the ballot. That question asked if the town should revise its land use map to move the A.D. Gray property from the Village District to the Historic Village District. Max Johnstone, a planning consultant to the town, explained that this would allow for additional controls if a buyer proposes changes to the physical structure, including an addition, reconstruction, or demolition.

The town took advantage of expected high turnout to explore a variety of potential projects as nonbinding questions.

The town asked if voters favored accepting a gift of the Sylvania site and Hoffses Homestead. Both properties are under an environmental covenant with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection that limits the use of the land to specific purposes and could require monitoring and maintenance due to contamination of the land.

Other nonbinding issues under consideration included the construction of a 24,000-square-foot community center, with a gym and fitness center, for which voters could suggest a bond of $2 million, $4 million or $6 million; the authorization of funds to cover the center’s operating expenses; the building of a LincolnHealth medical facility on town property; and the renovation of the municipal building with a corresponding funding question asking for a bond recommendation of $500,000, $750,000 or $1 million.

The remainder of the binding issues included a proposal supported by the Waldoboro Board of Selectmen and the Waldoboro Budget Committee to refinance $1,378,585 in existing debt and finance a $274,000 grader. Town officials say refinancing at a rate of about 2% will save the town on interest costs.

There were also two ordinance matters on the ballot: updating the land use ordinance to conform with the 2018 comprehensive plan and adopting a floodplain management ordinance as a stand-alone ordinance, separate from the land use ordinance.

