Waldoboro Extends Town Manager Contract to 2029, Explores Broadband

Waldoboro will see at least six more years of Town Manager Julie Keizer and may receive complete broadband coverage in the coming years. The Waldoboro Select Board reviewed both of these agreements, along with several grant opportunities, at its Tuesday, May 9 meeting.

The select board voted to extend Keizer’s contract until 2029. She began the position in 2017.

Board member Bob Butler said the contract “acknowledges she has not been compensated as she should have been.” It adjusts her salary for previous compensation, increasing from $95,000 until reaching a flexible cap of $115,000 in 2026.

“We’re getting a hell of a deal for those numbers,” Butler said, comparing the figure to other town managers in the region.

The board authorized an agreement with Lincolnville Communications Inc., for an engineering study to design a broadband network covering the whole town.

The $5,000 cost of the project will be split between the company and town funds from its Tax Increment Financing district, a program which reserves additional tax funds for reinvestment in economic development projects in the town.

Rueben Mahar, of the Waldoboro Economic Development Committee, presented the agreement to the board and said the study will be proprietary to the company, meaning the town could not present the plan to another fiber company for execution.

In response to a question from resident Seth Hall, Mahar said the town did not put the study out to bid because he had been in contact with all broadband providers in the state, and only Lincolnville demonstrated interest in developing coverage for the town.

“They’re answering the phone,” Mahar said of the choice, and added that the company has spent almost half a million dollars upgrading coverage for the town.

“At some point, we have to pick a route and go down there,” he said.

Board members said they did not see a reason to look outside a good relationship with the company, and voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

The study would not lock the town into a contract for executing the work, Mahar said. It would give the town a price tag with which to pursue grant funding. He said the full-town network could also lower prices for customers with existing coverage by introducing competition.

Board member Abden Simmons reported a computerized alewife counter will be installed at the Mill Street Bridge this week as part of a long-term project to bring alewife migration back up the Medomak River to Washington Pond. The counter was furnished with a $16,000 grant from the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

The project in collaboration with Maine Rivers and the Davis Trust, also involving the Maine Department of Transportation and other agencies, could return harvesting to Waldoboro in time, according to Simmons.

He said numbers would have to be good for seven years before harvesting could be permitted.

In response to public question, Simmons said the migration would expand habitat, improve water quality and recreation opportunities, and support other fisheries.

In other business, the town could join the Community Resilience Partnership through the office of Gov. Janet Mills, a state grant program focusing on projects that reduce emissions and prepare for predicted climate change effects.

Planning and Development Director Max Johnstone, who presented the project, said Waldoboro could be eligible for $5,000 to $50,000 requests requiring a 10% match with town funds. It could receive more funding by partnering with other towns.

Priority projects from the planning office include expanding transportation and street safety, modernizing town buildings, reducing emissions, expanding environmental protection policies, and prepare for flood risks and sea level rise.

Johnstone said he is accepting public input on the priorities list. More information is available at maine.gov/future/climate/community-resilience-partnership.

At a future date, the select board will vote on a resolution to participate in the program with a final priority list.

Keizer also reported the May 2 road washout on Route 235 will take at least 30 days to repair, according to the DOT.

At the opening of the meeting, John Blodgett, of the town’s 250th anniversary committee, presented the board with a framed poster for the event. Festivities begin June 16 and continue through the weekend.

The board unanimously approved two wine and beer license applications for businesses in the historic village, one for the Waldoboro Inn’s wine bar and a second for Perch Cafe and Bakery.

The Waldoboro Inn plans to serve 15 to 20 customers on an average night, according to co-owner Alexa Stark. Perch Cafe and Bakery plans to offer beer and wine, along with small plates, until 8 p.m. on weekend evenings, owner Lynn Bachelder said.

Board members and members of the public said they were excited about the businesses bringing life to the downtown.

“We’re growing, and things are happening here,” Keizer said.

The Waldoboro Select Board will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the town office and online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

