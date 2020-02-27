Waldoboro Fire Damages Antique Store Near County Line

A structure fire damaged an antique store near the Waldoboro-Warren town line, drawing a response from four area departments, Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The fire, at One of Those Days Antiques and Collectables, next to Townline Video Plus on Route 1, appears to have started and been contained to the second floor of the building, according to Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer.

“Everything was up on the second floor,” Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Smeltzer said when he arrived on scene he could see smoke rising from the store’s eaves, adding no flames were visible from the building’s exterior.

According to Smeltzer, firefighters made entry through the business’s front door, proceeding to the second floor to extinguish the fire.

“We put the ladder truck in position to assist, firefighters entered the first floor and went upstairs to knock the fire down,” Smeltzer said.

Regarding damage at the antiques store, Smeltzer said there was water damage on the first floor, with smoke and water damage on the building’s second floor.

Smeltzer said he believed the building was still structurally sound.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to Smeltzer, who said he would contact the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office in the morning.

Smeltzer said crews were working to air out the building, utilizing fans.

“We are ventilating as we go,” Smeltzer said.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Fire crews from the Jefferson, Union, and Warren fire departments joined Waldoboro at the scene.

Also responding to the scene were crews from Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Police Department.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 10:45 p.m.

