Waldoboro Gravel Pit Site Plan Approved With Conditions at Tense Meeting January 18, 2023 at 11:00 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro to Consider Regulation of Short-Term RentalsBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDEP to Inspect Whitefield Gravel PitsJefferson Voters to Consider Moratorium on Gravel PitsStepping Stone Appeal Lacks Standing, Board Rules Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!