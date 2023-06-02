Waldoboro Honors Memorial Day with Parade and Planes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Waldoboro’s Memorial Day parade, sponsored by the American Legion Charles C. Lilly Post No. 149, took place on the cloudless morning of Monday, May 29.

The parade started at 9 a.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office and concluded at the Memorial Park at the corner of Pine and Main Street, where a commemoration was held.

Led by the Waldoboro Police Department, the parade included local veterans from the United States armed forces, the Lincoln County Color Guard, the Waldoboro Fire Department, teams from Medomak Valley Little League, Maine Ministry Outreach Trail Life Troop ME-1750, the Medomak Valley High School band, and others.

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Donna Wallace, commander of the Waldoboro American Legion, organized the event and emceed the commemoration in Memorial Park.

Steve Karp, a veteran of the Air Force, was one of a handful of this year’s speakers.

“Let us take this time to remember and honor the men and women who have given their lives for this great country,” said Karp. “We can ensure that the memories of these heroes and their sacrifices are not in vain. We can ensure that future generations understand the importance of service, sacrifice, and honor. We can ensure through our own community service that our country remains strong, free and prosperous.”

A presentation was then given on how to properly conduct the 13 folds of the American flag and the meaning given to each fold.

Near the conclusion of the event, Wallace drew the crowd’s attention to the sky, where three PT-17 Pilot Trainer planes arrived from Owl’s Head.

The World War II era planes flew overhead towards Muscongus Bay in missing man formation to honor prisoners of war and the missing in action.

Afterwards, a member of Post 149 tossed a ceremonial wreath into the Medomak River, followed by Medomak Valley High School Band’s playing of “taps.”

Wallace and other members of the crowd remarked on this year’s high attendance.

“We’re really happy with the turn out and beautiful day,” she said after the ceremony.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

