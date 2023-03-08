Waldoboro Lions Club Earns First Jones Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Waldoboro Lions Club member Bill Blodgett received the international organization’s highest service award on Wednesday, March 1, the first time it has been awarded there in the club’s 93-year history.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship is named for the founder of the Lions Clubs International and recognizes humanitarian contributions. Blodgett received it for his 60 years of service to the Waldoboro chapter.

He was surprised by his family at the award ceremony, and the group shared a spaghetti dinner before a pin and plaque was awarded by District Gov. Debrah Maddox, who oversees the 72 chapters in the state.

The award is presented to individuals who donate $1,000 or more to the international organization, or to someone others made the donation for. According to the Waldoboro Lions president, Sandra O’Farrell, the club made the donation for Blodgett.

Outside of the club, Blodgett taught history at Medomak Valley High School for 35 years. He has been on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners for 28 years, spent 13 years on the Waldoboro Select Board, and was a member of the town’s budget committee. He is a member of the Waldoborough Historical Society and president of the Waldoboro Food Pantry.

“It’s quite an accomplishment,” Maddox said as she presented a letter, pin, and plaque to Blodgett. “It’s the smallest pin, and the biggest honor.”

Maddox said the funds donated to earn the fellowship are used to support the organization’s charitable efforts.

“I’d like to thank my family for being here. It certainly was a surprise,” Blodgett said.

“There’s nobody that deserves it more than he,” club member Gordon Webster said. He said he and Blodgett have volunteered together for more than 50 years.

“Bill is one of, if not the best, men in Waldoboro,” club member Melissa Barbour said. “His legacy is one of compassion, intellect, and grace. We’re lucky to have him.”

Attendees enjoyed a pineapple cake to celebrate.

Asked how he felt at the end of the ceremony, Blodgett said, “Super. Super. I don’t shed tears, but I came close to it. It was very nice.”

