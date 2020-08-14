Advanced Search
Waldoboro Man Flown to Hospital after Manktown Road Crash

A Waldoboro man was flown to a Bangor hospital after crashing while fleeing from law enforcement in Waldoboro on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Police attempted to arrest the 38-year-old man on a felony warrant shortly after 3:30 p.m., but he fled, according to a press release from Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash. He crashed on Manktown Road, near Route 235.

A LifeFlight helicopter landed in the nearby parking lot of Medomak Valley High School and flew the man to a Bangor hospital, according to the press release.

Neither the name of the man nor further information about his injuries were available in the press release. The Maine State Police are investigating the incident.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Fire Department responded to the scene, while the Warren Fire Department assisted LifeFlight at the school.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

