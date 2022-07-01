Waldoboro Man Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Kyle Santheson as the winner of the June #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of a bear having a snack from a birdfeeder.

Santheson, a lifelong amateur photographer, usually snaps pictures with his Canon camera. To capture this shot, however, he used the iPhone he had with him.

“I was watching TV late in the afternoon, and I heard something out on the deck. We’d been having problems with raccoons on the birdfeeder,” Santheson said. “I went and looked and it was like ‘Whoa, that’s not a raccoon!’”

Santheson and the bear startled each other, and the bear ran away. About 20 minutes later, Santheson heard the noise again and found the bear had returned to have a snack.

“There he was, having a good old time munching on the birdfeeder,” Santheson said. “I just didn’t have time to grab the big camera.”

In addition to having his photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Santheson, will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business courtesy of Maine Septic Solution, the sponsor of the June contest.

As the sixth monthly winner, Santheson cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2022, but he can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Santheson’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2022.

Submissions are now being accepted for the July #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Riverside Butcher Co., the sponsor of the July contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

