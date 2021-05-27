Waldoboro Man Wins May #LCNme365 Photo Contest

A Waldoboro man logged his second win of a monthly #LCNme365 photo contest with a picture of a confrontation between two black squirrels at his bird feeder.

Jan Griesenbrock, who previously won the April 2019 contest, snapped the photo through his kitchen window using his Canon SX60.

“We have a bird feeder set up about 10 feet from the window, and we enjoy watching the birds, the squirrels, and the other wildlife,” Griesenbrock said. “I think we have three black squirrels, but one of them is very territorial and protects his food source, and that is exactly what was happening!”

In addition to having his photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Griesenbrock will receive a $50 gift certificate to Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, of Damariscotta, the sponsor of the May contest. He will also receive a canvas print of his photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

As the fifth monthly winner, Griesenbrock cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2021, but he can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Griesenbrock’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the June #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business from Maine Septic Solution, of Damariscotta, the month’s sponsor. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

