Waldoboro Marks Memorial Day with Parade, Ceremony June 7, 2022 at 4:26 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson to Hold Special Town MeetingUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsLand Use Ordinance Change Proposed in SomervilleBrush Fire Contained in JeffersonMemorial Day Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!