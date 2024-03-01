Waldoboro Planning Board Approves 98-Acre Subdivision

The Waldoboro Planning Board approved a 98.09-acre subdivision on Old Augusta Road and an agricultural events center slated for Robinson Road during its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The subdivision, proposed by father-son company Bucktail LLC, divides a parcel of land bordered by Chapel Road to the southwest, Feylers Corner Road to the northwest, and Old Augusta Road to the north into seven parcels that range in size from 2.16 acres to 31.5 acres.

A preliminary plan for the subdivision was previously approved by the planning board at its Dec. 14, 2023 meeting. At the time, the application dealt with a larger tract of land and more parcels, proposing the division of approximately 109 acres into 10 lots.

However, since that meeting, the easternmost portion of the lot was conveyed separately, said applicant Rick Rhea, who forms Bucktail LLC with his son, Brian Rhea.

Discussion at the December hearing featured comments from Brian Rhea and planning board member John Kosnow about the need for housing in Waldoboro, contrasted with concerns from abutters and planning board member Eric Stark about the potential aesthetic and ecological impact of developing the proposed parcels.

Stark reiterated those concerns on Feb. 22.

“This is a very environmentally sensitive piece of property,” he said, referring to the brook that runs through the property, bordering each proposed parcel, as well as additional wetlands and a possible vernal pool.

Stark also suggested the site’s soils and the prevalence of wetlands would make it unfavorable for development, pointing to poor soil drainage and what he said would be limited developable acreage.

“Eighty percent of the lot can’t even be developed because it’s a vulnerable environment,” he said.

Rick Rhea disagreed with Stark’s assessment of the feasibility of developing the land. Because Maine soils generally have poor drainage, the soil composition of the site is not out of the ordinary for the area, he said.

“People have been dealing with building on this type of land for a long time,” board member Barbara Boardman said.

Stark also questioned why one of the largest lots, identified as lot seven, was excluded from the covenants Bucktail LLC had proposed for all other lots in the subdivision.

Covenants proposed for the other six lots restrict commercial activities and forbid single-wide mobile homes and manufactured homes on the lots. The covenants also forbid storage containers on the lots, except during construction; forbid unregistered motor vehicles, trash, and debris from being kept on the lots; and require “expeditious” completion of construction projects.

Lot seven is excluded from these covenants, according to the subdivision plan. Additionally, the wetlands on lot seven have not been conclusively delineated.

“Well, the current use for that (lot) is blueberry field,” Rhea said in response to Stark’s question. “We didn’t feel that the current use fit in with the covenants. We didn’t see any need to restrict a 30-acre lot in the same way you would a two-acre lot, a five-acre lot, or a 10-acre lot.”

Rhea continued that more restrictive covenants may reduce the “appeal” of the lot to potential buyers.

A discussion about the planning board’s role in preserving the aesthetic beauty of Waldoboro also stemmed from Stark’s concerns about the potential impact of the proposed subdivision to the natural beauty of the parcel.

Ideas about what exactly “natural beauty” constitutes “are always going to be subjective,” planning board Chair Brendan McGuirl said.

However, Stark believed the planning board should consider natural beauty as they are charged to determine that a proposed subdivision or development “will not have an undue adverse effect on the scenic or natural beauty of the area, aesthetics, historic sites, and significant wildlife habitat,” he said.

Ultimately, the subdivision was approved 4-1, with Stark voting against.

In other business, the planning board approved an application from James and Susan Chlebowski and their son Peter Chlebowski, of Robinson Road, for an “agriculture-related business and events space” at 110 Robinson Road.

The Chlebowskis plan to hold farm-to-table dinners, pig butchery workshops, small music events, outdoor education trainings, and other gatherings at the building.

This was the Chlebowskis’ third time appearing before the planning board, who had previously requested clearer maps and a revised erosion control plan.

The application was unanimously approved Feb. 22.

The next meeting of the Waldoboro Planning Board will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 in the Waldoboro municipal building, located at 1600 Atlantic Highway. For more information, call 832-5369 or go to waldoboromaine.org.

