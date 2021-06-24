Waldoboro Recognizes EMS Personnel for Lifesaving Actions

During a selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, June 22 two members of the town’s emergency medical services were honored for helping save the life of a resident.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Deputy Director Derek Booker called Justin Hills and Kobe Lincoln to the podium and presented them with a citation to thank them for their part in responding to a May 9 cardiac event.

Booker said that after being transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, Waldoboro resident Rusty Murray was being loaded onto the ambulance for transport to Maine Medical in Portland when he went into full cardiac arrest. Hills and Lincoln moved him back into the hospital and working in conjunction with the hospital staff, were able to resuscitate him.

“I watched our crew interact with the hospital staff and patient and was very humbled and proud,” said Booker, who responded to the hospital and was able to observe. Booker also made a point of complementing the staff at Miles for the care they provided.

Booker said Murray, who was present in the audience, is in the process of making a full recovery. “We are very glad he’s standing with us here,” Booker said.

“I’m glad to be standing here myself,” Murray said in response.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Selectman Abden Simmons and newly elected Selectman Will Pratt were sworn in.

“I appreciate everyone who came out and voted and supported a lot of stuff we’ve done in this town,” Simmons said. “I hope to keep up the good work that I’ve tried to do for the last six years for another three years.”

Simmons was nominated and approved to retain his position as chair of the board of selectmen, with Jan Griesenbrock as vice chair.

“I want to thank my family for all their support and the residents of Waldoboro for putting their trust in me to represent them,” Pratt said. “Special thanks to my wife; her support and encouragement has meant the world to me and enables me to do as much as I can for the town.”

Jann Minzy was appointed chair for the assessors, with Bob Butler as vice chair.

Pratt was appointed chair for overseers of the poor, with Griesenbrock as vice chair.

Butler and Pratt were assigned to interview for committee members over the next twelve months, subject to Pratt’s availability around work.

Emergency Medical Services Director Richard Lash introduced three new supervisors. Ken Smith, of Cushing, is an advanced emergency medical technician and has worked in law enforcement for the past 21 years with 17 years in a supervisory capacity. Jerrod Dinsmore, of Waldoboro, has been a basic EMT for seven years and has worked in public safety and communication for the past nine years. Calvin Morin, of Waldoboro, has been in EMS for the past three years and has supervisory experience at a Rockland manufacturing company.

Other news

As required by the state for relicensure of the EMS, the board approved an official agreement with EMS Medical Director James Li with an annual stipend of $1,400. Li was a Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard and spent ten years as an emergency medical physician at Miles. Booker said Li was instrumental in last year’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The board approved three revised EMS policies regarding station access, evidentiary blood draws, and EMS uniforms.

The board scheduled a special town meeting to be held in conjunction with the next selectmen’s meeting. The meeting is necessary to obtain approval from residents to apply for a grant for boating facilities at the Dutch Neck Marine Park. The deadline for the application is July 21.

The board approved a broadband survey proposed by Communications and Technology Committee Chair Reuben Mahar. The survey will target underserved residents in preparation for researching opportunities to get a fiber network to every address in the town.

The board approved Pine Tree Engineering to work on the next phase now that the closure of the construction debris landfill has been completed. That phase will involve increasing the area available for people to back up trailers at the landfill. Pine tree engineering gave a bid of $12,100 for the project.

Simmons asked Planning and Development Director Max Johnstone to research available grants to install a ramp for kayaks at the rest area across from the Hannaford Supermarket. Johnstone said he would look into an Outdoor Heritage program that supports smaller recreational opportunities with a 30% match. “This is right up their alley,” Johnstone said.

Keizer said the town’s blueberry fields would be open again this year for handpicking, calling the fields “one of our most beautiful assets.”

