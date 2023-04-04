Waldoboro Residents to Consider Aquaculture Moratorium at Annual Town Meeting

Waldoboro residents will vote on a warrant article this June that could determine the future of the Medomak River.

A moratorium ordinance regarding aquaculture project leases issued by the state is expected on the warrant while the town develops a permanent ordinance restricting the state-issued leases, which could stop them entirely.

Town Manager Julie Keizer said at a select board meeting on Tuesday, March 28 that the moratorium draft has been reviewed by the town attorney and is ready for inclusion on the warrant.

Aquaculture project leases are issued by the Maine Department of Marine Resources, some up to 20 years in length. Public comment periods are offered, but the department has issuing authority for permits. Towns across the state, including Waldoboro, are using the state’s home rule laws to enact moratoriums regulating down the size of lease projects.

Keizer said that numerous town managers and municipal officials from across the state have called her about the town’s reasons and process with the moratorium since it began earlier this year.

In Lincoln County, South Bristol voters approved a similar moratorium in March, and other select boards have discussed the possibility.

Keizer said she also met with the department.

“I think they heard us,” Keizer said, but “there are laws.”

Board members and Waldoboro Shellfish Committee Vice Chair Glen Melvin discussed working to change the laws that give the state issuing authority.

The moratorium ordinance will be on the town warrant before voters in June; any applications made before then will not be grandfathered, based on moratorium language.

Once enacted, the town will have 180 days to enact a permanent ordinance or extend the moratorium. Keizer said Waldoboro will need “good reasons,” likely including data, and could need to extend it while gathering information.

Plans for the terms of a permanent moratorium have not been set, but members of the shellfish committee have pushed for zero acres to be allowed in the town.

If approved at that number, Waldoboro would be the first town in the state to restrict all aquaculture leases through home rule.

Waldoboro is receiving free legal support from Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage, a nonprofit guiding other towns to enact home rule ordinances.

“I think you’re going to find this has its own legs and grows,” Keizer said of the ordinance.

The moratorium ordinance is available on the town website, waldoboromaine.org, under the select board documents tab.

