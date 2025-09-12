Waldoboro Select Board Fines Mobile Home Park Owner

After receiving an update on previously discussed violations at East Ridge Mobile Home Park, Waldoboro Select Board members decided more work needs to be done at the park during their Tuesday, Sept. 9 meeting.

Property owner Fred Bess had until Tuesday, Sept. 9 to show “substantial change” at the park, which town officials said had not happened.

At the select board’s Aug. 26 meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Mark Stults said 20 lots were in violation, with issues such as trash accumulation as well as a sewer drainage pipe and electrical hazards.

After inspecting the property on Sept. 9, Stults said a number of issues still need to be addressed at the mobile home park.

“There is a lot of work that has been done,” Stults said. “There is a lot of work that still needs to be done.”

He said there are still at least three unregistered vehicles on the property and the sewer leakage site has not been adequately covered. There seems to also be new furniture and trash on some lots, Stults said.

As Bess has made efforts to comply with the board’s requests, he said some residents have resisted having items thrown out.

“I’m in a tough spot; that’s about all I can say,” Bess said at the meeting.

Regarding some residents’ lack of electricity, the property owner said he is required by law to give tenants 45 days to get electricity before he takes them to court.

“I still have to comply with the law,” Bess said. He asked the board give him a month-long extension to give him time to evict noncompliant tenants and continue cleanup efforts.

After talking with several tenants at the mobile home park, Town Manager Julie Keizer said Bess has misconstrued the board’s requests.

“We’ve not asked (the tenants) to do anything,” she said. “We’ve asked you to (address the violations) as the property owner.”

Waldoboro EMS Chief Derek Booker said he did not believe there had been “substantial change” at the mobile home park. After seeing the violations persist for eight years, Keizer said the board should move forward with the fines.

The board ultimately decided to fine Bess $500 a day until the next select board meeting. They also requested Bess to provide his lease agreements and rules at the next meeting.

Board member Rebecca Stephens said she would like to see the fines increase if the property is not “continuing to head in the right direction.”

“You’re either going to spend the money on fines or you’re going to spend the money on cleaning the place up and getting it to be safe and appropriate,” she said.

The next Waldoboro Select Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23. For more information, go to waldoboromaine.org or call 832-5369.

