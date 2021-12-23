Waldoboro Steps Up for Man Whose Home was Destroyed By Fire December 23, 2021 at 8:49 am Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Students Light Up Lincoln Home for HolidaysWaldoboro Man Celebrates 100th Birthday at Moody’sTwo Southern Guys Open Miss Wiscasset DinerThe Alna Store for Sale, Still OpenInfrastructure Spending Could Fund Development on Route 1, Broadband Expansion Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!