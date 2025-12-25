Waldoboro Teacher Honored by Maine State Grange

It’s not often a teacher walks out of a student of the month assembly with an award, but such was the case at Medomak Valley High School on Monday, Dec. 22.

In front of a gymnasium full of MVHS students, faculty, and staff, members of the Willow Grange No. 366 in Jefferson surprised special education resource room teacher Kali Martin with the Maine State Grange Educator of the Year Award.

“I’m just completely blown away,” Martin said after the presentation. “I had no idea this was coming.”

Willow Grange member Paula Roberts introduced the award during the assembly, describing the recipient without initially naming them.

“This teacher saw a need in the Medomak community and acted on it to make a difference here at Medomak and beyond,” Roberts said. “And she has involved her students and the student body to show them, although community service can be hard work, it is extremely rewarding.”

Roberts also quoted MVHS Principal Linda Pease, who said Martin “is appreciated and well loved and plays a big role in the positive culture of the school.”

When she was revealed as the recipient of the Maine State Grange Educator of the Year Award, Martin immediately received a standing ovation from all in attendance.

As Martin joined the presenters, Roberts listed Martin’s many accomplishments during her time working at the high school, including initiating a weekend backpack program to provide students in need with food, preparing food for the annual Empty Bowl Supper, and helping to start a free clothing program for students in need.

Martin also started the Medomak Valley Soul Food Pantry, which serves over 300 families, Roberts said. She applied for and received a grant to purchase an industrial-sized freezer for the pantry and also collects food from Hannaford and arranges deliveries from Good Shepherd Food Pantry to keep it stocked.

“She has gone above and beyond her teaching duties,” Roberts said. “Kali has given unselfishly of her time and resources to support Medomak students and the community.”

In addition, Martin is involved with the school’s student council, participates in Treat Tuesdays, and “is known for her root beer floats for the entire staff,” Roberts said.

“Kali Martin has the biggest heart ever and it shows here in the many ways that Paula Roberts outlined in her presentation,” Pease said. “She is an advocate for young people in addition to being aware of staff needs and having a little fun!”

Maine State Grange Secretary and Willow Grange President Sharon Morton presented Martin with the award. In addition, Martin was presented a $100 donation from Maine State Grange Treasurer and Willow Grange Secretary Laurie McBurnie to support the food pantry.

“Having such a supportive administration and having the support of the community to keep the pantry going has just been such a huge blessing,” Martin said. “It’s just grown … and it helps our families get what they need.”

For more information or to make a donation to the Medomak Valley Soul Food Pantry, email Martin at kali_martin@rsu40.org.

