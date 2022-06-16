Waldoboro Voters Approve Sale of Former Schools

Waldoboro voters overwhelmingly approved the sale of two former school properties during their referendum annual town meeting Tuesday, June 14.

In two separate ballot questions, voters approved the sale of the Friendship Street School property 717-181 and agreed to sell the one time A.D. Gray School to Volunteers for America, 601-298.

This sale of A.D. Gray includes the probable destruction of the structure, which has been determined to be unsalvageable, to make way for the development of 36 affordable senior housing units.

In May, Waldoboro Town Manager Julie Keizer accepted an offer to sell the Friendship Street School building for more than $300,000. The voter’s approval now gives authorization for the sale to proceed.

Among other ballot questions, voters accepted a $5,218,636 budget as proposed, 550-269. The total includes an increase amounting to 17.99% compared to fiscal 2021.

Voters approved the adoption of a medical marijuana ordinance 685-256. The new ordinance formalizes the process for licensed medical marijuana care providers to receive municipal authorization and eliminates the future establishment of medical marijuana retail stores in town.

Voters also approved a disorderly property ordinance 602-341. The ordinance regulates conduct that happens on property and is not related to the property itself. Disorderly property is defined as any property for which the police chief has notified the owner the police department has documented and substantiated two or more disorderly events within 180 days. The property owner must then meet with the police chief to develop and agree to a plan of remediation.

Voters reelected Bob Butler to a three-year term on the select board member. Butler defeated challenger Seth Hall 545-346.

“I am very happy,” Butler said. “I am grateful for all the support and help I received. It really was a team effort.”

RSU 40 School Board Chair Danny Jackson won reelection to the board for a three year term, defeating challenger Steve Karp 570-343.

“I would like to thank the voters of Waldoboro for electing me to another term,” Jackson said. “I appreciate their confidence in the job I have done and will do in the future.”

