Waldoboro Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Jannine Oates’ photo of a bee visiting a flower as the winner of the July #LCNme365 photo contest.

Oates snapped the photo with her Canon T8I at her home in Waldoboro.

“It’s a hobby,” Oates said. “That’s what I do all day long is try and get photos, particularly of bees and butterflies, because I just love to take close-ups.”

Oates said she tries to look for small details that would make the photo unique.

“I like to capture when petals overlap or the odd thing in the photo that others might not see,” Oates said.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Oates will receive a $50 gift certificate to Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta, the sponsor of the July contest. She will also receive a canvas print of her photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

As the seventh monthly winner, Oates cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2021, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Oates’ photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the August #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive two $25 gift certificates, one to Newcastle Publick House and one to Oysterhead Pizza Co. The restaurants are joint sponsors of the month’s contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

