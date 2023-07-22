Waldoborough Historical Society Expansion Campaign Kicks Off

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A $400,000 capital campaign for expansion of the Waldoborough Historical Society received its first major donations on Wednesday, July 12 from descendants of the first German child born in town.

Sixth- through ninth-generation relatives of Conrad Heyer attended the presentation of a $45,000 check from Sandra Whitehill at the annual meeting of the society’s trustees.

According to a Waldoboro history book revised by society members for the town’s 250th anniversary earlier this summer, Heyer, who lived from 1749 to 1856, was likely the first child born in the town after its first permanent settlement. Heyer “lived longer than any other Waldoboro resident and was one of its famous sons,” according to the book.

Whitehill, a sixth-generation descendant, said her grandfather was the first to donate $100 to start the society in 1968.

After the death of her mother, Frances Stewart, in 2020, Whitehill offered to let the historical society collect anything they could use from the house.

They took two truckloads, according to Whitehill, and because she knew the existing buildings did not have room to hold it all, she began talking with former society President Jean Lawrence about making a donation for an addition.

The conversation continued for about three years. Lawrence, who died in February, kept the news under wraps.

“I wish Jean was here,” Whitehill said. “If she was, I would certainly congratulate her for keeping it a secret for three years.”

The donation comes from her mother’s estate, according to Whitehill, adding another family connection to the gift. She most looks forward to seeing a marble-topped bedroom set of Heyer’s housed in a new building.

Whitehill said she hopes the donation will inspire more contributions from the community and that she aims to set a good example.

“The citizens of Waldoboro should do all they can to make it and keep it a wonderful place to live,” she said. “It’s more rewarding to give than receive.”

According to Bill Maxwell, who was elected by trustees that evening to move from his vice president position into Lawrence’s role as president, the campaign will fund two phases of expansion. One will connect the Hauck/Bailey building to the Richard Wallace barn and a second will construct a building between the barn and the town pound.

The connection project will house the Heyer artifacts donated by Whitehill and her family, along with at least two other display areas and a restroom. The new building, which will be designed to resemble the former fire station on Glidden Street, is set to hold antique fire engines.

Maxwell said the architectural plans have been drawn up and a contractor secured.

The planning committee for Waldoboro’s 250th anniversary committee also presented the society with $14,500 of donations left over from the festivities.

“We were able to have the fun that we had” because of the society’s partnership and role as holder of fiscal responsibility, committee chair John Blodgett said.

Together, the donations put the society at just under 15% of its fundraising goal.

“I have no words,” Maxwell said after Whitehill’s presentation. “Jean would be very pleased.”

To make a donation to the capital campaign, call Maxwell at 790-1307.

The historical society museum, at 1164 Main St., is open from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Monday until Thursday, Aug. 31. For more information, go to waldoborohistoricalsociety.org or find the historical society on Facebook.

