Waltz Wins 2022 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Angelina Waltz as the winner of the 2022 #LCNme365 photo contest with a picture of the lobster buoy Christmas tree in Boothbay Harbor.

Waltz, along with the other 11 finalists, had previously won a monthly #LCNme365 contest to become eligible for the annual vote. Waltz won the December contest, which was sponsored by Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

The annual contest launched Dec. 28. Waltz came out of the gate strong, taking the lead and never looking back, to ultimately come away with 20% of the 420 votes cast.

Waltz, who works at Bangor Savings Bank, snapped the photo with her iPhone 13 while in Boothbay Harbor for the lighted boat parade on Dec. 4.

“I just loved the buoy tree to begin with, and I took that picture because I thought it would be a good photo,” Waltz said. “I took a couple of them, but that was the best one!”

Waltz plans to have the photo framed and put it on her office wall.

As winner of the annual contest, Waltz will receive a prize package of of products featuring her photo from Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle. Lincoln County Publishing Co. publishes The Lincoln County News.

The prize package includes decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, and more. In addition, Waltz will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News and an exclusive 2023 calendar featuring all the monthly winners of the contest with her photo on the cover.

The sponsors for 2022 were Rising Tide Co-op, Ames True Value, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Key Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Maine Septic Solution, Riverside Butcher Co., Safe Yard Organics, Farrin Properties, Newcastle Realty, Phillips Power Products, and Louis Doe Home Center.

The 2023 contest is already underway. Waltz and the 11 monthly winners from 2022 are again eligible to win.

Each week, The Lincoln County News staff selects a winning photo. At the end of the month, readers choose the photo of the month from the weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

The photo that receives the most votes appears on the front page of The Lincoln County News. In addition, the winner receives a $50 gift certificate from the contest’s monthly sponsor. The sponsor for January is Rising Tide Co-op, of Damariscotta.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

