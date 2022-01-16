Water is shut off on Main Street in Damariscotta from School Street to Main Street Grocery the morning of Sunday, Jan. 16, to allow crews to fix a leak in the water line.

The Damariscotta Fire Department was paged to Main Street Grocery, at 5 Coastal Marketplace, at 5:51 a.m. for a water line break that was filling the parking lot, according to Fire Chief John Roberts.

The break appeared to be near the store’s parking lot exit on to Main Street, Roberts said.

Firefighters made a dam to keep water from entering the building, according to Roberts. He added that water would be shut off in the area to allow crews to fix the leak.

Main Street Grocery is open for business and asks customers to use the side door, according to a post on its Facebook page Sunday morning.

Rising Tide Co-op, at 323 Main St., and Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, at 369 Main St., both announced on their respective Facebook pages that their businesses will be closed Sunday.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

