Weatherization of Round Pond ‘Beacon’ Complete

Scaffolding that adorned the Round Pond Meetinghouse since April was removed Friday, Aug. 17 as weatherizing renovations and restoration efforts continue on the iconic building.

During the summer construction, the 170-year-old structure, which is owned by the nonprofit Helping Hands of Round Pond, completed work to its steeple, facade, front porch, and front sills in an effort to make the structure water tight, according to board President Nancy Evans. The structure also received a fresh coat of paint.

The facade of the building is “super important” and not only for its cosmetics. According to Evans, the building is a major landmark folks traveling to Round Pond can see from any approach; whether that’s by boat or on Route 32, it’s hard to miss.

“It’s a beacon,” she said.

Prior to the weatherization, Evans said water was flowing in through the facade during inclement weather and a system of tarps was used inside to catch the water. Tom Kronenberger and restoration carpenters Rob O’Brien and Walter Dickerson led the work on the building.

Helping Hands of Round Pond co-Chair Bob Harris said the restoration effort is rewarding no matter how he looks at it.

“It’s two-fold: it’s the Helping Hands building, but on the same token it’s also a historical landmark in the village. It may not be the Helping Hands building 20 years from now but it’s always going to be historical,” Harris said.

The structure was formerly the Round Pond United Methodist Church, but in 2021 Helping Hands bought the building and renamed it the Round Pond Meetinghouse to make it a resource and space for the community.

Helping Hands of Round Pond was founded in October 1969 as a women’s organization with the mission to provide help and assistance to village citizens in need.

While no longer a women’s organization, the modern iteration of the group’s mission, according to the organization’s website, is to provide support to the local community or primarily Round Pond, through community events.

According to Evans, work began on the structure incrementally last year when nearly one-third of the roof was replaced and a chimney was removed.

The transom window, a semi-circle shaped window positioned above the entryway of the former church, was also removed and sent to a restoration specialist in Connecticut, Kronenberger & Sons Restoration, related to Kronenberger. This summer, the window was returned and reinstalled.

While this summer’s project was significant, Harris said the next project will be bigger with the underpinnings of the building needing to be replaced and the floors, in order to mitigate water problems underneath.

“These are the big ticket items,” Harris said. “We’ve got a good strong start in the marathon.”

Plumbing will also be added to the building in order to put in a bathroom and have running water.

“The most important part is the most invisible,” she said. “We’ve never had water here.”

To date the project has cost close to $165,000, according to Evans and Harris, which has largely been covered by grants, fundraisers, and community donations.

According to Evans, the organization received a Maine Steeple Foundation matching grant of $60,000 in January, which the organization put to use right away.

“We are not going to do this project without grants,” Evans said. “So, we’ve had our first grant and now we’re looking for more grants.”

Eventually, Evans said the meetinghouse will be the place where the organization has its meeting, but for now, Helping Hands is meeting at the Round Pond fire station.

Harris said the reaction from the community has been positive, but there’s still more to do.

“We’re not quite a third through the marathon” Harris said.

For more information about Helping Hands of Round Pond or to donate, go to helpinghandsroundpond.org or email helpinghandsroundpond@gmail.com.

