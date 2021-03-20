Whitefield Elects New School Board, Planning Board Members

Whitefield voters elected a new member to the RSU 12 school board and two new members of the planning board during the town’s municipal election Friday, March 19.
Deborah Talacko was elected to a three-year term on the school board with 46 votes. Stephen Smith Jr. received 11 votes while Bonnie Nichols got 9.
Suzanne Balbo was reelected to the school board for a two-year term. Smith got 10 votes for the seat.
All school board candidates were write-ins.
On the planning board, Kathy Dauphin and Jennifer Grady were elected to three-year terms with 101 and 109 votes, respectively.
Glenn Angell was reelected to the planning board for a one-year term with 107 votes.
Lester Sheaffer, the current chair of the Whitefield Board of Selectmen, was reelected with 105 votes.