Whitefield Farm First Maine Recipient of New England Conservation Award

Surrounded by dozens of friends and conservation-minded confidantes, Bambi Jones and David “Tracy” Moskovitz, of Whitefield’s Hidden Valley Farm, were awarded the New England Leopold Conservation Award on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Jones and Moskovitz are the first Mainers to win the prize and are among over 200 farmers across the country to receive a Leopold Conservation Award since its establishment in 2003.

The pair said they were grateful to be recognized for their work, but surprised to learn they were the first from Maine to receive the award.

“Maine has lots of great farmers and foresters and great conservation people,” said Moskovitz. “We’re surprised but honored that we have won, and even more surprised and honored to be the first in Maine, hopefully the first of many.”

The couple received a prize of $10,000, which they said they plan to donate to local land trusts and conservation organizations.

“They deserve it as much as we do, and they probably need it more than we do,” said Moskovitz.

“It’ll go back into the good work,” Jones said.

Jones and Moskovitz have dedicated more than 45 years of their lives to the conservation and preservation of Maine land.

They established Hidden Valley Farm in 1978, becoming well known in the area for their organic vegetables and variety of forest products, such as fire wood and lumber for building projects.

In 2007, the pair, along with five of their neighbors on Hollywood Boulevard, protected 1,000 acres of land in one day with permanent easements with Maine Farmland Trust, an organization that Jones is a founding member of.

Their work also includes creating Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson, the couple’s “pride and joy,” according to Jones. Established in 2009 as a nonprofit educational organization, Hidden Valley Nature Center has over 1,000 acres of protected land with campsites and miles of trails. Nature and forestry programs have been offered to thousands of participants over the center’s 15 years in operation.

“There’s some very nice woods with nice trails that give lots of people fun, joy, and recreation, and we get a kick out of it. That’s almost the reward itself … The big award is when friends, neighbors, and strangers thank you for what you’ve done,” said Moskovitz.

Midcoast Conservancy bought the center and land from the couple in 2016. According to Midcoast Conservancy’s website, the center’s management is designed to enhance the value of timber, wildlife habitat, water quality, and recreation.

Over the years, the couple acquired over 2,000 acres of land that spans across Alna, Jefferson, and Whitefield.

“We’ve always had an eye toward increasing the number of people that get engaged with what we do,” said Moskovitz. “We care deeply about the planet, and we care deeply about the community. You put your energy and your resources to work on those things that you have passion about.”

The Sand County Foundation, a nonprofit organization that presents the award, announced Hidden Valley Farm as one of four finalists for the award in a press release on Aug. 12. The other three finalists for were Harrison’s Homegrown, of Vermont; Sweetland Farm, of Vermont; and The Corse Farm Dairy, of Vermont.

The Leopold Conservation Award program celebrates achievement in voluntary conservation by agricultural landowners, according to the Sand County Foundation’s website. Named in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement.

The award is presented by the Sand County Foundation and the New England Forestry Foundation and is sponsored by the American Farmland Trust.

For more information, go to leopoldconservationaward.org.

