Whitefield Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance

A Whitefield man is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset after a domestic disturbance on the evening of March 11.

Edward M. Poch, 64, has been charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and domestic violence assault, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday evening, The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at 299 Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield, according to the press release. Upon arriving at the residence, deputies learned two males and a female had fled the home after Poch reportedly threatened the female with a knife and pistol.

The three individuals were escorted from the property to safety and were uninjured during the event, according to the press release.

Deputies and Maine State Police troopers attempted to contact Poch but were unable to establish contact, according to the press release. The Maine State Police Tactical Team and Negotiations Unit were called to the scene and attempted to establish contact throughout the evening.

Poch was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to the press release. Poch resisted being taken into custody and was subdued by a state police K-9.

Gardiner Rescue transported Poch to Maine General in Augusta for treatment of a non-life-threatening bite to his arm, according to the press release. Poch was treated and released.

Throughout the duration of the event, the Whitefield Fire Department closed Hunts Meadow Road, according to the press release. The road was reopened to traffic at 3 a.m.

Poch is being held at TBRJ until his court appearance this week, according to the press release.

