Whitefield Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 21-year-old Whitefield man died in a motorcycle crash on Vigue Road in Whitefield the morning of Sunday, Sept. 28.

Christian L. Snape was operating a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 250 northbound on Vigue Road when the motorcycle went off the roadway on the northbound shoulder and struck several trees, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Snape, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a press issued by LCSO Lt. Brendan Kane.

Speed and driver inexperience appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to Kane. Snape was riding solo when the crash occurred.

In addition to the LCSO, Whitefield Fire and Rescue, the Windsor Fire Department, and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene. Vigue Road was closed from a little after 10:30 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Kane. LCSO Sgt. Scott Hayden is the primary investigator.

Any witnesses or persons who have information related to this crash are asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 882-7332 or emailing shayden@lincolnso.me.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

