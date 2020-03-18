Whitefield Postpones Town Meeting

Whitefield has postponed its annual town meeting until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The election was due to take place Friday, March 20 and the open portion of the meeting Saturday, March 21.

The Whitefield Board of Selectmen voted to postpone both during a selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, March 17.

Whitefield voters were going to consider appropriations for two major culvert replacements, a new electronic sign for the elementary school, and security upgrades for town buildings, among other projects.

