Whitefield Road Closed After Culvert Collapse

A section of S. Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield is closed after a culvert collapsed Thursday, April 1.

The culvert, known as the Leonard’s Bridge culvert, has been deteriorating for some time. In the January edition of the Whitefield newsletter, Selectman Lise Hanners called it “a long and complicated project” that required ongoing contracts with the Maine Department of Transportation and contractors who would do the repairs.

Jim Coffin, a civil engineer with E.S. Coffin Engineering & Surveying, met Hanners and Selectman Lester Sheaffer, roads committee Chair Frank Ober, and several other roads committee members, and town clerk Yolanda Violette at the site the afternoon of Friday, April 2 to discuss a plan for repairs.

