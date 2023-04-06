Whitefield Students Savor the Results of a Pet Food Drive April 6, 2023 at 9:04 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWildcat WeeklyWildcat WeeklyWildcat WeeklyNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersVolunteers Remember Local Veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!