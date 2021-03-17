Whitefield to Choose Between Two Candidates for RSU 12 Seat March 17, 2021 at 8:42 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardGreat Whitefield Candidates for RSU 12 BoardDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWhitefield Incumbents Seek Re-ElectionWiscasset School Board Candidates Announced Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!