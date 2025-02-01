Wiscasset Girls Basketball Coach Dismissed Midseason

Two weeks after guiding the Wiscasset Middle High School girls basketball program to its first win since Dec. 22, 2016, first-year head coach Daniel Wall was removed from the position by the school on Friday, Jan. 24.

Athletic Director Brandon Rogers announced Wall’s dismissal in an email to the school community on Saturday, Jan. 25. The decision was effective Friday, Jan. 24.

“This change comes as part of our ongoing commitment to uplift our athletic programs and support our student body in achieving their fullest potential,” Rogers said in the statement.

Wall, who declined to comment on the dismissal when reached Monday, Jan. 27, coached the team during a 70-11 loss to Morse High School on Wednesday, Jan. 22 in Bath.

Two days later, when playing Carrabec in Wiscasset, boys head coach Jamey Roy served as the coach of the girls team. Rogers, who is also the WMHS assistant principal, announced in his Jan. 25 statement that Roy would be pulling double duty for the remainder of the season, serving as interim coach of the girls team while continuing as head coach of the boys team.

“Coach Roy brings a wealth of experience and a positive attitude that we believe will greatly benefit our athletes and the overall program,” Rogers said in the statement.

In a phone interview Monday, Jan. 27, Rogers said Roy was selected to fill in due, in part, to his familiarity with the girls team, since he has traveled to basketball doubleheaders with the girls squad and has watched their games throughout the season.

“Jamey Roy is a busy guy that has been guiding our boy’s team to a successful season, so we’ll be providing him with as much support as we can in this new role, including help from myself and WMHS Principal Sarah Hubert,” said Rogers, who has been a basketball coach before taking the job in the Wiscasset School Department in fall 2024. “We’re also looking at getting him some help from our girls and boys middle school coaches.”

Rogers also confirmed WMHS girls basketball assistant coach Megan Thibodeau resigned after Wall was dismissed but declined to comment further.

Rogers noted the girls roster has grown from eight players on Jan. 22 to 11 as of Monday, Jan. 27, with players who had taken a leave of absence earlier in the season returning to participate.

The Wolverines girls team, which has a 1-11 record and is near the bottom of the Class D South Heal Point Standings, has six games remaining in the regular season.

Wall was hired as the head coach of the WMHS girls basketball team in August 2024. During his brief tenure, the Wiscasset girls broke a 122-game losing streak when they beat Islesboro High School 24-21 on Friday, Jan. 10 after taking the ferry ride over to Islesboro Island.

Even before the landmark win, the team had shown significant improvement over last year, when the Wolverines posted a 0-18 record.

“We appreciate coach Wall’s contributions during his time with us and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Rogers in his Jan. 27 statement.

