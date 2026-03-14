Wiscasset Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Bed on Fire While Girlfriend Was In It

A Wiscasset man is facing numerous criminal charges after he allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend by setting their bed on fire while they were both in it Monday, March 9.

Terry Couture, 41, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, arson, aggravated criminal mischief, and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon as a result of the incident, according to a press release from the Wiscasset Police Department.

Officers responded to 154 Beechnut Hill Road on March 9 for a report of a fire that had been intentionally set inside the residence.

An investigation revealed that the homeowner intentionally set a bed on fire following a disagreement while he and his girlfriend were both in the bed, according to the press release. The fire was extinguished and no serious injuries were reported.

The Wiscasset Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Wiscasset Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to email Officer Johnathan Barnes at jbarnes@wiscasset.org or call 882-8202.

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