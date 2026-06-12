Wiscasset Middle High School Celebrates 17 Graduates

Seventeen seniors walked across the stage at Wiscasset Middle High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 4.

Out of those students, three finished school with over a 3.5 grade-point average, four were considered honors students, two participated in the National Honor Society, two participated in student council, and nine were Bath Regional Career and Technical Center students.

“Although you’ve gone through these hallways and sat in classrooms together, I have to share with everyone here tonight that your individual drives, determinations, and mindsets are all so uniquely different,” Principal Sarah Hubert said.

Hubert congratulated the students on their accomplishments throughout their time in school. Even though graduation marks the end of one chapter, she said, the class was about to turn the page on to the next.

While a lot of the credit went toward their time in the classroom, Hubert also gave kudos to the members of the audience and community who helped their students get to the stage.

“Wiscasset is a special place,” Hubert said. “This is a community where people show up.”

Hubert referenced the saying “It takes a village when it comes to raising children.” She said when looking at Wiscasset and the 17 graduates sitting behind her, she knows that is true. Whether it was a grandparent dropping off lunch when it was forgotten, a parent going to cheer on a game across the state, or an email to a teacher for clarification on something, Hubert said the graduates should give many thanks to the adults in their life.

One of the greatest lessons the graduates will leave WMHS with is that success is rarely an individual accomplishment, but the work of many, she said.

“Success is often the result of countless people supporting, encouraging, teaching, and believing in you along the way,” Hubert said.

As they head into the next stage of their lives, Hubert said it is fine if the graduates don’t have everything figured out, as not every path is straight and not everything will come easy.

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Hubert was followed by class of 2026 Salutatorian Noah Ruzyckij, who started off by telling his fellow graduates how proud of themselves they all should be. Throughout high school, they have persevered through early morning, late assignments, hard tests, and more.

But at the end of the day, they made great memories and friendships, he said.

Ruzyckij thanked some of the teachers and figures who helped him throughout his time in high school.

Most importantly, he said he would like to thank his favorite lunch lady: his mother, Katie Ruzyckij.

“Thank you, Mom. I truly couldn’t have done this without you,” he said.

The class’s valedictorian Olivia Marshall followed, promising to keep her speech quick with the warmer temperatures in the gym.

Marshall said the night was their final moment to recognize the trials and tribulations that brought the students all there, as well as cheer each other on as they walked across the stage. Similar to Hubert’s message, she said the night was just as much about the graduate’s supporters as it was the students on stage.

“The unknown may be ahead of us, and the unknown may be intimidating, but the unknown is the greatest gift we have received,” Marshall said. “The unknown is opportunity, the unknown is adventure, the unknown is our journey.”

At the end of her speech, she thanked her friends, classmates, and family for the small moments over the years and for making her laugh.

She then welcomed Superintendent of schools Kimberly Andersson, Hubert, Wiscasset School Committee Chair Tracey Whitney, and senior adviser Shanon Cotta to the stage to pass out diplomas.

After the ceremony, graduates were greeted outside by loved ones with balloons and flowers.

“Class of 2026, we celebrate your accomplishments, your perseverance, and your future,” Hubert said.

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