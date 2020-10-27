Advanced Search
Wiscasset Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Wiscasset police officer is isolating at home with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Wiscasset Police Department learned of the positive test Monday, Oct. 26, after the officer had worked the night shift Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, according to a press release from Town Manager Dennis Simmons. The officer had not been on duty for five days prior to Saturday.

The officer began to show symptoms Sunday, according to the press release. The officer has not required medical attention. The town is not identifying the officer, citing privacy law.

The police station is closed to the public while it undergoes “deep disinfection,” according to the press release. The department’s cruisers have also undergone deep disinfection.

The town is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct contact tracing.

