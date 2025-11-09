Wiscasset Residents Approve Local Referendum Questions

Wiscasset residents approved all three of the town’s local ballot questions during the Tuesday, Nov. 4 referendum election.

The first question, which voters approved 1,033-472, asked if the town should appropriate up to $325,000 from the undesignated fund balance to secure a $4 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The updates are not related to the future relocation of the wastewater treatment plant, which voters approved with a vote of 1,416-832 during the November 2024 referendum. The work would be needed regardless of where the plant is ultimately located.

The $325,000 would be combined with the $200,000 previously approved for pump station control upgrades and $340,000 in sewer impact fees.

Voters also approved an amendment to the portion of the town’s code of ordinances pertaining to solar energy conversion systems with a vote of 815-578. The change will remove the requirement that roof-mounted solar systems undergo a full site plan review with the Wiscasset Planning Board.

According to an explanation of the warrant articles released by town officials, the town received feedback from business owners seeking to install solar panels on their rooftops regarding the additional costs and burden of undergoing the site plan review when homeowners can complete a similar project with a permit from the code enforcement officer.

In the process of reviewing the feedback, the town planner and ordinance review committee considered ground-mounted solar-energy systems and the potential impacts on the environment and neighboring properties, regardless of size. The changes will require all ground-mounted systems, including those less than 4,200 square feet, would undergo a full site plan review with the planning board.

Voters also approved amending the zoning summary of permitted uses 761-606.

