Wiscasset School Committee Approves $10 Million Budget Draft

In a special meeting on May 8, the Wiscasset School Committee accepted a $10,321,529 budget draft for the fiscal year 2023-24, an increase of $966,958.63 or 10%.

Wiscasset residents have the opportunity to vote on the individual cost centers during a special town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wiscasset Middle High School, 272 Gardiner Road (Route 27), on Wednesday, May 17.

The entire budget will be presented to the voters for approval in a referendum vote on Tuesday, June 12.

In documents accompanying the budget proposal, Interim Superintendent Robert England said, “We are in unprecedented times. Expenses have gone up; therefore, the budget has gone up.”

England estimated the impact for taxpayers is less than $200 on a $300,000 home and less than $100 on a $150,000 home.

Overall, revenues including state subsidy, tuition, and fund balance, are expected to increase 13.57%, rising $467,458 to $3,911,320.

These revenue totals include a $680,784, 3.6% increase in state subsidy, rising to $2,558,820; a $55,000, 13% increase in tuition, rising to $465,000; a 16%, $45,000 decrease in special education tuition, falling to $235,000; and a 24%, $185,026 decrease in the fund balance forward, falling to $600,000.

Also listed under revenues, the line item for bus operation/ repairs decreases 45%, falling $33,000 to $40,000.

Accounted revenues will be supported by $6,410,209 in local funding, a $499,501 or 8.45% increase.

Within local funding, the required local share, or the minimum necessary to meet the state’s Essential Programs and Services model, is up less than 2%, increasing $58,120 to $3,425,058.

Additional local funding is up 17%, increasing $440,881 to $2,972,151.

As proposed, regular instruction rises $390,041.85 or 12.04% to $3,630,495.13; special education increases 5.4%, rising $121,529.44 to $2,363,549; and other instruction, including travel, stipends, and supplies, rises less than 1%, or $2,353.72, to $246,892.

Student and staff support increases $143,341.65, or 24%, to $731,791; system administration rises 4.7%, or $23,727, to $528,059; and school administration decreases 1.7%, falling $9,721 to $555,296.

Transportation increases 27%, or $144,092, to $669,522 and maintenance increases $161,093.97, or 11.83%, rising to $1,522,925.

Other expenses, including food service, falls $10,000, or $14%, to $60,000.

There are 22 warrant articles on the May 17 special town meeting warrant, with articles two through 12 authorizing expenditures in the cost center categories.

Article 17 proposes a school capital reserve fund, authorizing the school committee to transfer up to $100,000 from the undesignated fund balance to pay for capital improvement projects, plant maintenance, facility upgrades, minor remodeling, emergency repairs, and capital equipment purchases.

Article 18 proposes funding the $1,185,630 construction of a handicapped elevator at the Wiscasset Elementary School, to be paid for in part by taking an additional $286,890 from the capital reserve fund and $346,371 in grant proceeds from the State of Maine School Revolving Renovation Fund.

Article 19 would authorize the school committee to dip into the special education reserve fund to pay for unanticipated special education costs during the school year.

Article 20 proposes a fuel reserve fund to offset heating and transportation fuel costs that exceed the budgeted amount.

The special town meeting to consider the school budget will be held at 6 p.m. at Wiscasset Middle High School, 272 Gardiner Road (Route 27), on Wednesday, May 17.

