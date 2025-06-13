Wiscasset Seniors Demonstrate Their ‘Spunk’ During Graduation

Wiscasset Middle High School seniors ignored their uncertainty and moved forward during graduation on Thursday, June 5 in Wiscasset.

The celebratory evening was attended by many friends and family, with some parents brought the pep by waving large signs of their senior’s face on it.

The graduating class was led to the stage by valedictorian Cameron Main and salutatorian Danika Osmond with the traditional gonfalon banner in hand.

The class possessed “energy, spunk, and character,” said Principal Sarah Hubert.

Anna Strozier, treasurer of student council, delivered the opening student speech with a witty goodbye.

“We will never see each other in the nurse’s office, otherwise known as our senior lounge,” Strozier said.

Strozier reflected on her 12 years of schooling in Wiscasset and her connections with her fellow classmates.

“My favorite memories we have all made together were this year when we all decided to drop our little groups and come together as a whole grade,” she said.

The audience erupted in laughter as she said that during their senior trip to Massachusetts, they spent many hours huddled up in the teacher’s cabin, since it was heated.

Main took to the podium to offer some honesty.

“I’ll admit, I originally didn’t even want to give a speech,” Main said. “Yet despite all of these feelings, there’s one feeling I’ve yet to shake off, and that’s a genuine attachment to my class.”

Makayla Bush, senior class president and student council president, offered reassurance to her fellow graduates, despite the uncertainty their futures present.

“If you keep waiting for the right thing or the right time, you might be waiting forever,” Bush said.

Alyson Graham, a class advisor and teacher at Wiscasset, spoke directly to the graduating class as she recognized the impact they have made on her life.

“You have taught me about Maine culture and what it’s like to be young,” Graham said. “If you forget who you are, you can always come home and we can remind you.”

The presentation of diplomas commenced, given by Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Andersson, as students took strides across the stage into the next chapters of their lives.

